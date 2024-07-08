Philadelphia weather: Heat wave scorches region for second time this summer

From one scorcher to another, dangerous heat is gripping the entire Philadelphia region once again.

Heading into its fifth day, the second heat wave of the summer will see temperatures of 96 degrees on Monday.

However, the heat index could reach 100–104 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, sparking a heat advisory for both days.

A Code Orange has also been issued for air quality in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

All that hot, muggy weather could last for the next five days!

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the heat wave could come to an end Thursday with temps dipping back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

But don't get too comfortable - another heat wave could kick off Sunday!