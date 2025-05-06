Juvenile fleeing police smashes into Bucks County home, causes 'catastrophic' damage

article

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a home in Bristol Township Monday afternoon. The vehicle was driven by a juvenile fleeing from police. Police say he was one of several juveniles breaking into vehicles.



Police say a juvenile crime spree in Bristol Township ended with a vehicle crashing into a home, but luckily no one inside was injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of several juveniles breaking into vehicles on the 400 block of Stonybrook Drive in the middle of the day on Monday.

They arrived to find one juvenile male, who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle.

He ended up crashing into a nearby home, causing "catastrophic" damage, according to police.

People were inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The juvenile, who was also uninjured, was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No further information about the juveniles has been released by police, including possible charges.

Details about other juvenile suspects have also yet to be released.