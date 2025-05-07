FOX 29's Mike Jerrick rings the bell as a prostate cancer survivor: 'I did it!'

The Brief FOX 29's Mike Jerrick has completed his radiation treatments for prostate cancer. He rang the bell in a moment of celebration at Penn Medicine last week. Mike's doctors joined him on Good Day Philadelphia to continue the celebration on Wednesday.



A beloved Philadelphia anchor has an incredible and inspiring update on his journey to recovery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer this past May.

What they're saying:

"I did it! I rang the bell!"

Covered in confetti, FOX 29's Mike Jerrick rang the celebratory bell three times last week after completing dozens of radiation treatments at Penn Medicine's Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.

Cheers exploded from the crowd of nurses and loved ones who have supported Mike over the past several months.

"Hopefully this is the last lap in this prostate journey I've been on," he said.

The backstory:

Mike announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on Good Day Philadelphia alongside our Dr. Mike Cirigliano this past July.

The discovery came after a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test - a test typically recommended for men over the age of 40.

Following an MRI and a doctor's recommendation, Mike decided to have his prostate robotically removed before starting radiation treatment.

Dig deeper:

Dr. Daniel Lee, a urologist with Penn Medicine, along with radiation oncologist Neha Vapiwala, joined Good Day Philadelphia on Wednesday to further discuss Mike's treatment and future plans.

Lee said Mike had a fairly aggressive form of prostate cancer, but they caught it "just in the nick of time."

Regarding his treatment, Mike said they were uncomfortable and tedious, but not painful. He would go after anchoring the morning show, continuing the entertainment at the medical center!

"Mike was a super-fun patient," Vapiwala said. "We would talk about everything and anything. It was a pleasure to talk to this guy."

And although Mike must stay vigilant with his medical follow-ups, his road to recovery has come to an end.

"You are a cancer survivor!" Vapiwala said.