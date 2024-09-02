Philadelphia weather: Labor Day forecast expected to bring perfect beach day

Get ready to celebrate the unofficial summer with lots of sunshine!

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Monday is set to be the best weather day for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Temperatures will climb throughout the day, starting in the 60s and ending at a high of 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies will bring humidity for the morning hours, but both will disperse for a perfect day at the beach or in your backyard!

And no need to worry about a rainy Monday, all those storms are offshore and to the south.

Actually, the Philadelphia area isn't expected to see any wet weather until Friday.

More beautiful sunny days are on the way for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.