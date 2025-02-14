Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
6
High Wind Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Warren County

Philadelphia weather: Parade of storms continues starting with wintry, wet weekend

Published  February 14, 2025 9:38pm EST
Weather Authority: 10 p.m. Friday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 10 p.m. Friday forecast.

    • One bright, sunny and cold day to recharge the batteries before we begin another parade of storms for the upcoming week.
    • The weekend will bring a roller coaster of conditions and temperatures before plunging us into a cold freeze for next week.

PHILADELPHIA - Now that we have celebrated the Eagles victory in the Super Bowl with a parade, the region is about to host another parade of storms for the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will fly high Sunday, before dropping back into winter territory for the remainder of next week, while several systems bring a variety of conditions.

Timeline:

Saturday will dawn cloudy and chilly with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Light snow is likely to develop across a large portion of the Delaware Valley Saturday morning, into the afternoon before it changes over to all rain by late afternoon into dinnertime.

An inch could fall along the I-95 corridor and into South Jersey, while further north and west will likely see closer to two and three inches of snow, before the rain begins.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s for most of us, and continue to climb overnight into Sunday, reaching into the mid-50s, with rain likely for most of Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos for most of Saturday as a potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecasted, along with the possibility of light ice accumulations.

It should switch over to rain overnight into Sunday.

What's next:

The wind will pick up Sunday night, as it shifts from Southwest to West Northwest, creating cold and blustery conditions for President’s Day.

Most of next week will be cold, as temps struggle to reach freezing and overnight lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s.

The next system could arrive Wednesday evening and last into Thursday, bringing with it an undetermined amount of snow. The FOX 29 Weather Authority will continue to monitor the system.

What you can do:

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 29 Weather Authority and the National Weather Service.

