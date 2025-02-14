Philadelphia weather: Parade of storms continues starting with wintry, wet weekend

The Brief One bright, sunny and cold day to recharge the batteries before we begin another parade of storms for the upcoming week. The weekend will bring a roller coaster of conditions and temperatures before plunging us into a cold freeze for next week.



Now that we have celebrated the Eagles victory in the Super Bowl with a parade, the region is about to host another parade of storms for the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will fly high Sunday, before dropping back into winter territory for the remainder of next week, while several systems bring a variety of conditions.

Timeline:

Saturday will dawn cloudy and chilly with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Light snow is likely to develop across a large portion of the Delaware Valley Saturday morning, into the afternoon before it changes over to all rain by late afternoon into dinnertime.

An inch could fall along the I-95 corridor and into South Jersey, while further north and west will likely see closer to two and three inches of snow, before the rain begins.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s for most of us, and continue to climb overnight into Sunday, reaching into the mid-50s, with rain likely for most of Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos for most of Saturday as a potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecasted, along with the possibility of light ice accumulations.

It should switch over to rain overnight into Sunday.

What's next:

The wind will pick up Sunday night, as it shifts from Southwest to West Northwest, creating cold and blustery conditions for President’s Day.

Most of next week will be cold, as temps struggle to reach freezing and overnight lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s.

The next system could arrive Wednesday evening and last into Thursday, bringing with it an undetermined amount of snow. The FOX 29 Weather Authority will continue to monitor the system.

What you can do:

Stay up to date with the changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather App, here.