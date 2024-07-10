Philadelphia weather: Possible severe storms loom as heat ebbs in brief relief for Delaware Valley

Wednesday is day seven of the second heat wave of the region, and we may be catching brief relief from the heat and humidity before it ramps up again.

Wednesday’s temperatures made it into the mid-90s, but the "feels like" temps are in the triple digits. That is how your body reacts to the conditions.

Adding to the weather woes, remnants of Beryl and a cold front have prompted severe thunderstorm watches for portions of Lancaster County and extending into Baltimore and DC, as well as a tornado watch for western Pennsylvania and parts of upstate New York.

Numerous tornado warnings have been issued in areas south of Buffalo and south of Syracuse.

As that energy moves into the Delaware Valley, the timing being around 8 p.m. through 1 a.m., an isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The setting sun will diminish the severe threat, leaving occasional thunder, lightning and some heavy rainfall. Scattered tropical downpours, as well as flash flooding should be expected.

Due to the potential storms, Philadelphia International Airport is urging travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates as delays and cancelations have already begun.

Thursday should see lower dew points and humidity and, while the temp may reach about 90 degrees, it won’t feel quite as oppressive with lowered dew points.

There is only a brief reprieve from the intolerable heat, until it all returns again Sunday and into next week.