Teen girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Wilmington: police
WILMINGTON, Del. - A teenage girl has become the victim of a deadly crash in Wilmington early Monday morning.
What we know:
The victim was found by police near Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street just after 5 a.m.
She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the girl is between 15 and 17 years old. Her identity has not been released.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if the vehicle remained at the scene, but did confirm that the vehicle is "not outstanding."
Details about what led to the deadly crash has also yet to be released.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police as they continue to investigate.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Wilmington Police Department.