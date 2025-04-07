Teen girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Wilmington: police

The Brief A teenage girl was killed in an early morning crash in Wilmington. She was struck near Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street. Police say she was between 15 and 17 years old.



A teenage girl has become the victim of a deadly crash in Wilmington early Monday morning.

What we know:

The victim was found by police near Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street just after 5 a.m.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the girl is between 15 and 17 years old. Her identity has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the vehicle remained at the scene, but did confirm that the vehicle is "not outstanding."

Details about what led to the deadly crash has also yet to be released.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police as they continue to investigate.