SEPTA expands contactless payment to Regional Rail

The Brief Contactless payment is now available on SEPTA regional rail. SEPTA officials held a news conference Friday to demonstrate how it works, while also advising Key card holders keep their bankcards away from readers to prevent unintended transactions.



SEPTA is expanding its contactless payment options so all you will have to do is tap your phone or smartwatch, if you don’t want to use your credit or debit card.

SEPTA says contactless payment on trains first launched in September 2023 and since then, it’s generated over $30 million in revenue. They’re now excited to bring the convenience to Regional Rail riders.

What we know:

SEPTA is expanding contactless payment to the regional rail system. Now, riders can use Apple Pay and tap and go bank cards to pay for the bus, subway, trolley and now regional rail.

"With this expansion to regional rail, SEPTA is the first commuter rail network in the country to accept contactless payments. Deploying this technology system wide is a major achievement," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA Interim General Manager. "Customers paying for regional rail or transit with Apple Pay can also use express mode. With express mode, riders do not need to wake or unlock their iPhone or Apple Watch to ride on SEPTA. Just hold the device near a reader and securely pay with Apple Pay."

SEPTA officials advise Key Card Holders to keep bankcards and mobile wallets away from readers to prevent unintended charges.

Regional rail riders traveling into the city must use contactless payments by tapping platform validators, as conductors cannot take contactless payments onboard the trains.

"This is an environmentally friendly payment as no single use paper passes or special SEPTA fare cards are needed. Customers paying by trip with Key cards or a quick trip can now tap their contactless card or phone directly at the validator," said Tom Kelly, SEPTA Senior Director of Financial Operations. "Contactless payments reduce costs for SEPTA by lowering cash collection expenses and reducing the need for single use paper passes."

What they're saying:

SEPTA riders tell FOX 29 they’re glad tap and pay is now available on regional rail.

"We live in 2025. Why not just tap and pay," said SEPTA rider Kervening Thelistin. "For example, when I go out to eat or something I use tap and pay. If I go to like a store to buy something I use tap and pay. For majority of things I use tap and pay."

"Everyone has their phone on them, and it just makes it a lot easier to pay," said SEPTA rider Adrian Valdes. "I think it’s a lot better. It’s a lot more convenient for people. It takes a step away from having to go to a machine."

"By giving our riders the option to pay their fares with what they already have in their pockets or on their wrists we’re making our system more accessible to current and new customers as well as visitors to the region," said Sauer.

Benefits:

SEPTA said contactless payments reduces costs by lowering cash collection expenses. It will also reduce single use paper passes saving money and being environmentally friendly.