Young woman found stabbed to death inside futon in Philly neighborhood: police

The Brief Officers responded to a missing persons report early Saturday morning. They found a young woman stabbed to death. She was wrapped inside a futon in Wissinoming.



A homicide investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery was made in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood this weekend.

What we know:

A 21-year-old woman was found wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain inside a futon on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

She had suffered multiple fatal stab wounds to her neck and torso.

Police say the victim was reported missing after there had been no contact since April 2.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

What we don't know:

Police have to release further details, including any possible suspect descriptions, or the victim's identity.

The investigation is ongoing with the department's homicide unit.