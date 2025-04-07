Cherry Hill Mall to enforce new parental supervision policy after rowdy teen reports

The Brief The Cherry Hill Mall is cracking down after reports of rowdy teenagers. The mall is enforcing a new Parental Supervision Policy to provide a secure and family-friendly shopping environment.



The Cherry Hill Mall has become the latest shopping center where some people will need to show ID.

This comes after some recent reports of teenagers fighting and police being called.

What we know:

The mall’s new Parental Supervision Policy went into effect this weekend.

The policy, spelled out on the mall’s website, aims to provide a secure and family-friendly shopping environment.

Security will begin monitoring those entering at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Unescorted youth must leave or be joined by a parent or legal guardian over 21.

One parent, over 21, may escort up to four youths, but one must be their child.

Workers under 18 will be allowed in the mall without a parent or guardian, but they’ll need to show proof of employment and will need to go to work and leave right after their shift.

What they're saying:

This new policy is getting mixed reviews from longtime shoppers.

"It's sad, it's sad. I love this mall," one shopper commented.

"Parents used to drop their kids off at the mall and pick them up. Can’t do that anymore because they travel in groups and shoplift. They’re harassing people," said Randi Freedman from Cherry Hill.

Freedman has shopped at the Cherry Hill Mall for years but says she and other friends now only go on weekday mornings.

"It’s just not a great place to be on the weekends," Freedman added.

"Teenagers should do a little bit better," another shopper remarked.

"I think it’s a great idea. It’s not the same as it used to be," Freedman said.

Others, though, aren’t too sure about all this.

"I’m not in agreement with it, and if that were to be the case, they need to find something for the teenagers to do. Teenagers have money; they have their own money. They can’t go spend it in the mall?" said Cheryl Washington from Camden.

"To say for everyone to not be able to go, I think that’s a little drastic. I do, but if it’s what’s needed for protection and safety, then I guess... I guess?" said Raquel Vurgos from Cherry Hill.