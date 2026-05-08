Philadelphia weather: Scattered showers, isolated storms expected Saturday; near 80 degrees for Mother’s Day

The Brief Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Saturday morning and afternoon. Some storms could be severe, especially in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible Sunday afternoon and evening for Mother’s Day.



Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday morning and afternoon, with some storms potentially reaching severe levels, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

Scattered showers and storms expected Saturday

What we know:

Most areas will stay dry Friday evening, with only spotty showers or sprinkles possible, especially north and west in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

Temperatures are expected to hold in the low 50s overnight, with Saturday bringing morning clouds and showers, followed by pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be isolated severe.

If you’re heading outdoors on Saturday, FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams recommends having rain gear ready, as showers and storms are likely at different points in the day.

Mother’s Day forecast and next week’s outlook

Temperatures are expected to reach close to 80 degrees on Mother’s Day, but thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, upper 50s are expected Monday with showers, followed by a dry break Tuesday. Rain is forecast to return Wednesday into Thursday next week.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is monitoring changing conditions and advises viewers to stay updated for any severe weather alerts.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly where or when the strongest storms will develop, or if any weather watches or warnings will be issued.