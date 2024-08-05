Moisture from Tropical Storm Debby to contribute to rain, potential flooding this week

Heat and humidity will continue to plague the Philadelphia are on Monday and Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon forecasters will be shifting their focus to heavy rain.

Monday’s high temperatures are expected to climb well into the 90s, and the same is expected on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says temperatures across both days should fall just below the criteria for a heat Advisory. Members of vulnerable populations are still urged to take steps to stay cool and hydrated.

While isolated severe storms are possible for the southern Poconos and northern New Jersey Monday night, Tuesday is the main focus when it comes to precipitation.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delaware through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service says downpours will be likely as a cold front interacts with tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Debby Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night.

Some thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening could be severe.

In the meantime, forecasters will be keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Debby, as it’s expected to linger over the Southeast before possibly emerging over the Mid-Atlantic later in the week and into the weekend.

Debby made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Region on Monday morning, and was later downgraded to a tropical storm. Tornadoes, catastrophic flash and urban flooding, coastal flooding, rip currents, and strong winds are all expected to impact the southeastern United States over the next several days.

Below is a quick look at the daily forecasts for this week: