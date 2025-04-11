Man shot near Temple Hospital parking garage: police

The Brief A man was found shot multiple times near Temple Hospital's parking garage. The condition and identity of the shooting victim is unknown at this time. No arrests were reported by police.



Investigators are searching for a shooter after a man was shot near the Temple Hospital parking garage early Friday morning.

What we know:

A Temple University Police officer was patrolling near the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he heard multiple gunshots.

Investigators say the officer soon found a man who was shot multiple times near Temple Hospital's parking garage.

The unidentified man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Reports of the shooting prompted Temple University's public safety notification alert system to warn those on the North Philadelphia campus.

Investigators say a white vehicle was reported seen fleeing the area immediately following the shooting.

A black BB gun was seen on the sidewalk at the crime scene. Police have not said how that BB gun is connected to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The condition of the shooting victim was not made available by police.

Authorities did not announce any arrests following the shooting.

It's unknown at this time what lead to the shooting.