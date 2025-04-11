Hairdresser accused in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex-boyfriend and his daughter denied bail

The Brief Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, is accused of murder-for-hire plots against a Philadelphia Police officer and his teenage daughter. Diiorio was denied bail during a detention hearing Friday. The assistant prosecutor alleges Diiorio previously tried to carry out plots to murder the officer who is her ex-boyfriend. Diiorio is not considered a flight risk and has no prior criminal history, but the judge made her decision based on the seriousness of the allegations and charges.



A hairdresser accused of a murder-for-hire plot to kill her ex-boyfriend, a Philadelphia Police officer and his teenage daughter was in court Friday.

Lawyers for both sides read text messages hoping to persuade the judge on whether or not she should be released.

What we know:

A Camden County judge denied bail for the woman accused of orchestrating murder-for-hire plots of a 57-year-old Philadelphia Police officer and his 19-year-old daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, appeared before the judge at the Camden County Hall of Justice on Friday morning for a detention hearing. Diiorio was the Philadelphia police officer’s barber and that led to a dating relationship, according to investigators.

While Diiorio is not considered a flight risk and has no prior criminal history, the judge ultimately determined no amount of monetary bail or condition would reassure the safety of the officer and his daughter considering the serious allegations and charges.

The backstory:

On April 3, a confidential informant notified the Camden County Major Crimes Unit of the murder-for-hire plot. The probable cause statement said the informant met Diiorio on the dating app Tinder. During the week of March 31 – April 3, court documents said Diiorio and the informant met in person and exchanged numerous conversations via text and phone call, which is when Diiorio allegedly said she wanted her ex-boyfriend killed.

Detectives said Diiorio’s relationship with the police officer ended on March 6, but she had previously filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend back in August 2024.

Lawyer Robert Gamburg is representing Diiorio and said the restraining order was due to repeated harassment during the court hearing.

"She was manipulated, your honor, into withdrawing that restraining order so he can go back to being on the street with his gun and badge," said Gamburg.

Investigators said the officer’s home was vandalized by Molotov cocktails in September 2024.

In court, Assistant Prosecutor David Deitz said Diiorio allegedly mentioned the Molotov cocktails to the informant unprompted.

Diiorio’s lawyer denied the suggestion there was a connection between his client and the Molotov cocktails arguing it was never investigated, and no arrests were ever made.

Dig deeper:

Deitz said the evidence against Diiorio includes text message screenshots and recorded conversations that include Diiorio’s desire to have the daughter killed first followed by her ex-boyfriend.

"She wanted to kill the victim’s teenage daughter because the killing of a police officer would draw too much scrutiny from law enforcement, while not as much law enforcement resources would be dedicated to investigating the death of an officer’s daughter," said Deitz in court.

Assistant Prosecutor Deitz also read text message evidence aloud saying it clearly demonstrates Diiorio’s actions were not isolated to this plot, and previous plots were hashed but not carried out.

Diiorio allegedly had a conversation with the informant via text message about getting proof of the murders, according to Deitz, and stated someone previously sent her fake pictures.

"She states in the [text message] screenshot, ‘Bro I’ve seen fake pics. I’ve had someone send me a trash bag lol’," said Deitz.

Timeline:

According to the probable cause statement, a third-party consensual intercept was conducted between the informant and Diiorio.

The informant met Diiorio at the parking lot of the Dollar General in Gloucester Township on April 4 around 6:45 p.m where she handed $500 in cash to the informant as a down payment, according to investigators. During previous conversations, detectives said Diiorio said she would be willing to pay $12,000 in cash installments for the deaths of the victims.

Diiorio faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Gamburg claims the confidential informant manipulated Diiorio and the entire situation for his own gain.

"We have a completely rogue, unsupervised confidential informant trolling and then after four days of being further manipulated, he finally goes to law enforcement," said Gamburg.

What's next:

Diiorio’s next court date is set for June 11.