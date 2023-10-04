Phillies weather forecast: Here's how weather could impact Wild Card games and tailgates

It’s time to gear up for a great weather week before the storms come this weekend.

If you’re planning on attending and tailgating at Wednesday and Thursday night’s Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park, you’re in luck!

FOX 29’s Sue Serio reports wonderful weather on both days, with a high of 84 degrees on Wednesday and high of 80 degrees on Thursday.

While the temperatures are high during the middle of the week, Sue says we can expect so have some rain toward the end of the week.

Spotty storms begin on Friday with temperatures ranging from 64 to 76 degrees.

The rain will continue into Saturday, and things will chill out on Sunday with some sun and winds.

The sun is expected to keep on shining Monday and Tuesday with high temps in the low 60s.