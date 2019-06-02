Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware Valley Sunday

article

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire Delaware Valley until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are prime for thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. There is the possibility of small hail, as well.

Anyone in the path of a severe thunderstorm should seek shelter immediately.

