Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for multiple counties in Delaware Valley

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Monday evening until 11 p.m.

The conditions exist for severe thunderstorms to break out over the next several hours. The main threat of these storms are hail, up to the size of ping-pong balls, wind gusts up to 70 mph. There is a threat for some tornadoes, as well.

Should you be in the path of a severe thunderstorm, seek shelter immediately.

The Delaware Valley is also under a Flash Flood Watch. Storms that develop are capable of producing rain that could produce flash flooding.

