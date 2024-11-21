Snowfall expected in parts of Pennsylvania on Friday: Will Philadelphia see any flakes?

Some much-needed rain fell overnight across the Philadelphia area, and more wet weather is on the way!

Storms started to taper off Thursday morning, leaving behind blustery winds that could reach up to 30-40 mph.

Another chance of rain on Thursday afternoon could bring even more relief after weeks of dry weather.

Temperatures will continue to drop through Friday as rain turns to snow in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

FOX 29's Weather Authority says wet snow is possible in Philadelphia's northwest suburbs Friday afternoon, but no accumulation is expected.

The forecast drys out in time for the weekend as temperatures start to rise with the sun peaking through.