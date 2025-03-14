St Patrick's Day 2025: Will it rain on Philly's St Patrick's parade?

The Brief Are you ready to be Irish, even if just for one day? Will the weather cooperate with everyone’s plans for a festive St. Patrick’s Day parade?



Philadelphia’s annual tradition of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a parade is set for Sunday.

But, will the weather rain on the parade?

What we know:

The weekend forecast promises cloudy skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s for Saturday, while a drizzle or two can’t be ruled out.

A strong cold front is on the move from the south and west and will approach the Delaware Valley Sunday.

The forecast for the parade should be dry as that cold front will not impact the region until the evening hours. It will be windy, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph. That will likely be the only weather issue for parade goers and participants.

Skies on Sunday will be cloudy, in advance of rain and possible storms Sunday night, while temperatures will rise close to 70 degrees.

Related article

What's next:

Monday morning will likely see some leftover rain showers and windy conditions, before skies clear out for Monday night. Temps will likely only reach the middle 50s.

Most of the week will see pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies.

Thursday will be the next rain chance, ahead of a steep drop in temps for Friday, as another front moves in, bringing blustery conditions and temperatures only in the mid-40s.