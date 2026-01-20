Forecasters say ‘substantial’ snow is possible this weekend, though amounts are still unclear

The Brief The National Weather Service is monitoring the increasing potential for an impactful winter storm across parts of the Philadelphia area this weekend. Forecasts are calling for anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow, though meteorologists caution that the exact track and intensity remain uncertain. Utility companies, state agencies and local municipalities are already prepping for potentially snowy conditions.



Two weekends of snow in a row? That's what forecasters are predicting for the Philadelphia area, except this time we may see even more inches!

What we know:

The National Weather Service is monitoring the increasing potential for an impactful winter storm across parts of the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Snow accumulations could be "substantial."

How much snow?

By the numbers:

Forecasts are calling for anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow, though meteorologists caution that the exact track and intensity remain uncertain.

American GFS forecast model. (FOX Weather)

When will it snow?

Timeline:

The snow is expected to begin early Sunday, fall heavily at times during the day, and move offshore by Monday morning, according to the latest model runs. The final totals will depend on the storm’s track and intensity, which are still uncertain with four days to go.

File Photo.

What the models are saying

Dig deeper:

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr said both American and European weather models are predicting a significant snow event, with the potential for 6 to 12 inches of fluffy, fast-accumulating snow due to the expected cold temperatures in the teens over the weekend.

Prepping for the storm

Local perspective:

PennDOT told FOX 29 that crews will be out pre-treating roads and working throughout the storm if it arrives this weekend.

Plymouth Township and other communities in Montgomery County are scrambling to secure enough road salt, with deliveries delayed and supplies running low, however.

Chris Loschiavo, director of public works for Plymouth Township told FOX 29 that he's hoping to receive 500 tons worth of new salt shipments before the snow hits.

First responders in Chester and Montgomery counties told FOX 29 that they've already seen an uptick in calls related to icy sidewalks and driveways following the last snowfall, with untreated areas turning into sheets of ice overnight.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to salt steps, driveways and sidewalks and to watch for black ice, especially as temperatures remain below freezing.

PECO recommends residents fully charge cell phones before a storm, have flashlights with fresh batteries on each floor and prepare food and bottled water in case of a power outage.

Anyone who experiences a power outage or sees downed wires should call 1-800-841-4141 right away.

Residents are also reminded to check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those with limited mobility, and to stay off the roads if conditions worsen.

What's next:

Utility companies and local agencies are preparing for the possibility of more snow and potential power outages.

"We’re actively monitoring the weather," PECO Spokesperson Candice Womer told FOX 29. "We also have additional crews on standby to restore any outages that may occur during these types of temperatures."