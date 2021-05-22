Expand / Collapse search

Subtropical storm Ana forms near Bermuda; first named system of 2021

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Hurricanes
Associated Press

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Michael Mann discusses new climate study

Humans are the likely cause of the shift in Atlantic hurricane cycles, a new climate study suggests

MIAMI (AP) - Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

RELATED: NOAA predicts active hurricane season as forecasters eye 2 Atlantic disturbances

e0071a79-Subtropical strom Ana

The National Hurricane Center says subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday. (Source: National Weather Service)

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is "entangled with an upper-level low," but still has some "tropical characteristics."

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.