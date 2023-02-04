Weather Authority: Sunday night seasonable chill ahead of mild stretch to start week

Sunday brought much-needed relief after a few days of bitter cold. Temperatures rose into the upper 40s and lowers 50s, under a mix of clouds and sun.

Overnight into Monday, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s.

Monday will bring the sunshine and highs in the upper 40s, with light winds in the morning. The afternoon will see the wind pick up a little, but nothing like last week's chill.

Looking ahead into the week, Tuesday and Wednesday will see more cloud cover, and rain chances return Thursday. Temperatures will continue to rise, reaching close to 60 by Friday.

For those heading to Arizona to see the Eagles, Monday is the "coldest" day, with a high of 67.

Temps will trickle up through the 70s for the rest of the week, while Super Bowl Sunday will see highs in the mid-70s, all under sunny skies.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds early, partly cloudy overnight. Low: 34

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 50, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Still sunny. High: 52, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 42

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 60, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Feeling like April. High: 62, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Showers to snow. High: 48, Low: 44