Weather Authority: Sunday rain, chilly temperatures to persist into Monday

Rain has begun to move into the area, while a light rain/snow mix is falling in the Poconos.

Rain will persist through the evening, into the overnight, and heavy, at times, until the Monday morning commute. Spotty showers will linger throughout the morning with some showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures stay in the 40s both Sunday and Monday, but may feel even chillier, thanks to the wind and rain in the forecast.

Looking ahead to Monday, you have a shot at clear enough skies between 6 and 8 Monday evening to see a rocket fly into space! The rocket is launching from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia. It'll look like a moving star. The launch time is TBD, but it's scheduled to lift off between 6 and 8 p.m. You can find more information, here.

For the latest forecast and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Rain. High: 44

MONDAY: Rain. High: 44, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mix to rain. High: 42, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Stays chilly. High: 46, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 30