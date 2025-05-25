Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian killed in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 25, 2025 12:57pm EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A hit-and-run left a man dead in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
    • The striking vehicle was found, but it was unattended.
    • Police are still looking for the suspected driver.

PHILADELPHIA - A 32-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a suspected driver who fled the scene early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A pedestrian was trying to cross the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle around 1:44 a.m.

The impact threw him onto the vehicle, then back onto the road. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified as 32-year-old Nafeece Acquil Jenkins.

The striking vehicle was found unattended in a lot on the 1200 block of Park Avenue. 

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for the driver, but have yet to release any possible descriptions.

An investigation is underway.

