Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian killed in North Philadelphia

The Brief A hit-and-run left a man dead in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The striking vehicle was found, but it was unattended. Police are still looking for the suspected driver.



A 32-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a suspected driver who fled the scene early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A pedestrian was trying to cross the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle around 1:44 a.m.

The impact threw him onto the vehicle, then back onto the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified as 32-year-old Nafeece Acquil Jenkins.

The striking vehicle was found unattended in a lot on the 1200 block of Park Avenue.

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for the driver, but have yet to release any possible descriptions.

An investigation is underway.