Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 32-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a suspected driver who fled the scene early Sunday morning.
What we know:
A pedestrian was trying to cross the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle around 1:44 a.m.
The impact threw him onto the vehicle, then back onto the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified as 32-year-old Nafeece Acquil Jenkins.
The striking vehicle was found unattended in a lot on the 1200 block of Park Avenue.
What we don't know:
Police are still searching for the driver, but have yet to release any possible descriptions.
An investigation is underway.
