Teenage girl dies after being struck by lightning on Tybee Island

Tybee Island police said a 15-year-old girl from Alabama died after being struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday.

Authorities said dispatchers received a 911 call around 2;37 p.m. The caller stated that lifeguards were already on the scene.

First responders said when they arrived, they found that the victim was already removed from the beach and was undergoing CPR.

The unidentified victim was then taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends," police said in a Facebook post.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms and heavy rain roared through the area Saturday afternoon.

The National Lightning Safety Council said Saturday's incident is the second time a person died after being struck by lightning in 2021. On June 9, Michael Ward was struck and killed by lightning while golfing in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The council reported 17 lightning fatalities in 2020.

