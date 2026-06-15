Temperatures cool off after Philadelphia's third heat wave of the year

The Brief The third heat wave of 2026 ended with record-breaking temperatures last week. Cooler weather is expected this week, with rain and storms possible by Thursday. Juneteenth and Father's Day celebrations are coming up, along with the first day of summer on Sunday, June 21.



The third heat wave of 2026 wrapped up yesterday with a high of 93 degrees, marking the end of several days of record-breaking temperatures. Monday marked the beginning of a brief stretch of cooler temperatures.

Third heat wave brings record highs before cooldown

Timeline:

Temperatures reached 97 and 98 degrees on Thursday and Friday, both setting new records, and Saturday hit 90 degrees. The heat wave officially ended yesterday as temperatures are not expected to reach 90 Monday or Tuesday.

On Sunday, temperatures reached 93 degrees and we had started on Thursday and Friday. These were both record breaking days of 97 and 98 degrees.

A cold front has moved through, bringing an end to the rain and clearing the clouds. Highs are expected to reach 79 degrees Monday and stay about the same tomorrow, with low humidity.

The next few days will feel more comfortable, but humidity is expected to rise again by Wednesday, with a chance of showers returning.

What's next:

Thunderstorms could return on Thursday and possibly Friday morning, which may affect outdoor events.

Friday brings several major events to the area, including anothert FIFA Match, and Juneteenth celebrations. Father's Day and the first day of summer are Sunda when highs are expected to reach 87 degrees.