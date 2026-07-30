Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival returns with scoops, sundaes and eating contests

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The Brief Reading Terminal Market’s annual Ice Cream Festival returns to Center City on Aug. 15. Seven outside vendors will serve ice cream, gelato and sorbet along Filbert Street. Market merchants are also preparing ice cream sandwiches, boozy affogatos and other festival specials.



Reading Terminal Market is bringing together local ice cream makers, unusual frozen desserts and family activities for an afternoon dedicated to one of summer’s favorite treats.

When is the Ice Cream Festival?

Reading Terminal Market’s Ice Cream Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, on the 1100 block of Filbert Street and inside the market.

The festival is free to attend, with food and merchandise available for purchase separately. It will be held rain or shine, with the outdoor portion covered along Filbert Street.

Which ice cream vendors will be there?

Seven vendors are scheduled to serve frozen treats outside the market:

Bassetts Ice Cream

Cloud Cups

Hangry Bear Creamery

Irv’s Ice Cream

Milk Jawn

The Mango Hut

Tubby Robot

The lineup includes traditional ice cream, small-batch gelato, fruit sorbet and flavors influenced by Latin American ingredients.

Ice cream specials inside the market

Reading Terminal Market merchants will also offer festival-only desserts and ice cream-inspired food throughout the building.

The listed specials include horchata ice cream from El Merkury, build-your-own ice cream sandwiches from Famous 4th Street Cookie Co., ube and mango ice cream from Tambayan and sour cherry labneh ice cream from Saami Somi.

Other options include an ice cream croissant and ice cream bagel from Market Bakery, peach cobbler funnel cake with vanilla ice cream from Fox and Son Fancy Corn Dogs and a warm vegan brownie with vegan vanilla ice cream from LUHV Vegan Deli.

Adults can also find a boozy affogato at Pennsylvania Libations and mango-apricot prosecco sorbet at Molly Malloy’s.

Contests and activities

The festival will feature multiple ice cream-eating contests, with winners competing for the title of Ice Cream Festival Eating Contest Champion.

Other activities include a DJ, live custom airbrush T-shirts, balloon twisting, henna and appearances by Reading Terminal Market mascot Philbert.

Children’s activities will include face painting, ice cream coloring pages, sugar-sand art necklaces and an ice cream truck photo opportunity.