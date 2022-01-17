Temperatures in Central US take a roller coaster ride this week

Fueled by the jet stream, temperatures across the Central U.S. will roll up and down this week, starting with above-average temperatures in the Northern Plains and then spreading south.

Here's the setup: Temperatures across the Northern Plains will see above-average highs before diving later in the week, dropping into the single digits. Directly south of the approaching cold front, the Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas areas will start to cool before rebounding with above-average warmth. The result will be a roller coaster of temperature opposites this week.

Let's start in the north, where temperatures at the start of the workweek begin above average, in some places 20-30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

On Tuesday, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is forecast for a 43 degree high, but it will be a bone-chilling 6 degrees by Wednesday. Minneapolis will have a high of 36 degrees Tuesday before plummeting into the single digits.

After a winter storm dropped temperatures across the South over the weekend, even bringing snow to areas of Atlanta. The southern U.S. will rebound by mid-week before another weekend cool down.

On Monday, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Little Rock start out a few degrees above average.

By Tuesday, the Southern Plains start to heat up. By mid-week, San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi will be in the low 80s.

As the jet stream moves out of Canada, the arctic air will move south by Thursday, bringing another round of cool air to the Southern Plains.

Read more of this story on FOX Weather.