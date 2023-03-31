Weather Authority: Temps steady as rain moves in late, ahead of Saturday wind, possible severe storms

Friday has seen mild changes in temperatures ahead of rain and possible thunderstorms for Saturday.

Overnight into Friday morning will see temperatures remain steady in the upper 50s, as rain moves in around 2 a.m.

As we awaken Saturday morning, it will be raining for most of us, and winds will pick up. Some will see Saturday morning downpours.

There will be a break in the rain midday, but secure any loose outdoor items, as winds will gust up to 40 mph.

>>>>Stay up-to-date with any potential severe weather by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

There is a slight risk for severe weather Saturday, mainly in the late afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, though the main threat is gusty winds, which will be gusting up to 50 mph, by that point.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire region, including into the Poconos and Lancaster County for all of Saturday, into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will top out in the low 70s Saturday.

After the system clears, Sunday will see temps slightly cooler, just reaching the low 50s, under sunny skies.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain late. Low: 57

SATURDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. storms. High: 72, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 34

MONDAY: Turning milder. High: 66, Low: 52

TUESDAY: 15 above average. High: 74, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Warm, p.m. shower. High: 77, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 68, Low: 45