Track incoming cold, rain, snow with the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

article

The first snowflakes of the season are on the way, and the FOX 29 Weather Authority app has got you covered.

You can check current and future conditions right when you open our FREE mobile app for iPhones, iPads and Android devices.

You'll find radar and hourly/daily forecasts immediately at your fingertips.

Click to zoom in and track storms on an interactive radar that is fully integrated with GPS functionality. Set the weather conditions you want to see, and personalize with the locations that matter to you. An easy-to-use share tool helps you quickly send screengrabs to family and friends.

Make sure to allow notifications to receive severe weather alerts based on your location!

Add in school closings and weather alerts at the top, our FOX 29 Weather Authority forecast videos, and live-streaming newscasts, and you’ve found a comprehensive weather app that helps make your phone a little bit "smarter."