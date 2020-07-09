Tropical Storm Warning posted for New Jersey as Fay forms along coast

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for the Mid-Atlantic coast as Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center announced Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the storm was about 270 miles south of Atlantic City, N.J., or about 240 miles south of Cape May. It was found to be packing 45 mph winds with gusts to 60 mph and heading north at 7 mph.

"Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to the east and southeast of the center," the National Hurricane Center said in a Facebook post. "Some slight strengthening is forecast to occur tonight and Friday. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland on Saturday."

That Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the New Jersey coast, where the forecast is for peak winds of 35-45 mph with gusts to 45 mph lasting until Friday afternoon.

Flash Flood Watches for our area take effect overnight. Peak rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are expected along the coast. In areas like Philadelphia farther inland, the forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches or perhaps more in some spots.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and small craft advisores are posted for Delaware and the Delaware Bay, where rough seas and gusting winds are expected.

A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

After Friday's rain, weekend temps will be right back in the 90s, potentially kicking off another heat wave as we take a look at the forecast early next week.

