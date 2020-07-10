Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
5
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Rip Tide Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County

Jersey Shore begins to feel effects of Tropical Storm Fay, flooding reported

Updated just in
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Tropical Storm Fay impacts the Jersey Shore

Steve Keeley is in Atlantic City while Jenn Frederick is in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - The FOX 29 Weather Authority has received reports of flooding in some shore towns as Tropical Storm Fay approaches.

A Flash Flood Warning has now been issued in parts of the following New Jersey counties until 2:15 p.m.

  • Cape May
  • Atlantic 
  • Burlington 
  • Ocean

The warning also impacts Sussex County, Delaware which had already seen up to two inches of rain by 9 a.m. Friday.

Streets were underwater in Sea Isle City Friday morning as Tropical Storm Fay begins taking its toll one the shore. (Twitter: @SJB414)

FOX 29's Jennaphr Frederick was in Ocean City Friday morning as streets began to flood.

Tropical Storm Fay brings heavy bands of rain, wind onshore

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your latest look at the conditions as a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for southern Delaware and the New Jersey coast.

Bands of heavy rain have contributed to the flooding on the roadways. Forecasters are calling for a storm surge of two feet with Tropical Storm Fay.

Floodwaters were also reportedly approaching homes in Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Stone Harbor.

