Jersey Shore begins to feel effects of Tropical Storm Fay, flooding reported

The FOX 29 Weather Authority has received reports of flooding in some shore towns as Tropical Storm Fay approaches.

A Flash Flood Warning has now been issued in parts of the following New Jersey counties until 2:15 p.m.

Cape May

Atlantic

Burlington

Ocean

The warning also impacts Sussex County, Delaware which had already seen up to two inches of rain by 9 a.m. Friday.

Streets were underwater in Sea Isle City Friday morning as Tropical Storm Fay begins taking its toll one the shore. (Twitter: @SJB414)

FOX 29's Jennaphr Frederick was in Ocean City Friday morning as streets began to flood.

Bands of heavy rain have contributed to the flooding on the roadways. Forecasters are calling for a storm surge of two feet with Tropical Storm Fay.

Floodwaters were also reportedly approaching homes in Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Stone Harbor.

