Tuesday tornado confirmed in Berks, Sussex counties

article

The National Weather Service says a tornado has been confirmed in Berks and Sussex counties, where damage to some homes occurred but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Sussex County, New Jersey, the damage was linked to an EF1 tornado (86-110 MPH). In Berks County, Pennsylvania, the damage was linked to an EF2 tornado (111-135 MPH).

Specifics regarding path length and width are forthcoming.

A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for several counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In Pennsylvania, the watch includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties. In New Jersey, the watch includes Atlantic, Burlington, Camde, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. In Delaware, the watch includes New Castle County.

Advertisement

Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds.

More storms are expected Thursday. The region is expected to dry out through the weekend.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP