Weather Authority: Tornado Watch issued for several Pa, NJ, Del. counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In Pennsylvania, the watch includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties.

In New Jersey, the watch includes Atlantic, Burlington, Camde, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

In Delaware, the watch includes New Castle County.

Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds.

More storms are expected Thursday. The region is expected to dry out through the weekend.

WEDNDESDAY: Scattered strong storms. High: 87 Low: 67

THURSDAY: PM storms. High: 86 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Showers. High: 76 Low: 61