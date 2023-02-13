Weather Authority: Valentine's Day to be warm, sunny as spring-like temperatures continue

As the Delaware Valley moves on from the Eagles' loss in Super Bowl LVII, the weather will make for a warm Valentine's Day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average as spring-like temperatures continue throughout the week.

Early morning temperatures are lingering in the 40s and are expected to rise once the sun rises and adds warmth.

Temperatures are expected to be even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to spring-like temperatures, spring-like rain will move into the forecast Thursday and Friday.

After the rain, the holiday weekend will begin chilly once temperatures drop back to the 30s and 40s.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 55, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: High: 66, Low: 43

THURSDAY: High: 64, Low: 50

FRIDAY: High: 61, Low: 58

SATURDAY: High: 46, Low: 26

SUNDAY: High: 54, Low: 33

MONDAY: High: 59, Low: 46