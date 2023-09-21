Weather Alert: Cloudy, windy Friday ahead of stormy weekend

Gear up for a wet and windy weekend as 1 to 3 inches of rain is on the way.

On Friday, expect an increase of clouds and winds blowing at 10-20 mph and gusting in the 30-mph range in the afternoon. In the 6pm hour, showers will arrive in southern Delaware and southern New Jersey. Specifically, Sussex County and Cape May County. Then, the rain will quickly roll up from the south in just a few hours. By midnight, it's rainy for everyone.

Saturday will be the weekend's worst weather. Plan for rounds of heavy rain and windy weather as winds will blow at 20-30 mph, and gust in the 40-mph range. The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning, along with a Gale Warning and a Storm Warning for coastal counties in Delaware and New Jersey from Friday night through Saturday. There will be some power outages due to heavy, wet branches falling on power lines from the wind.

Have errands to run? Grab those sturdy umbrellas or maybe just ditch them because these winds will really be strong enough to create sideways rain.

The heavy rain will also cause flooding on the roads.

Both Friday and Saturday, we'll have coastal flooding down the shore in the spots that typically get coastal flooding about a dozen times a year. It's all from a strong easterly wind blowing over the ocean and pushing the water inland. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Maryland beaches up to the Maryland/Delaware border and into the Chesapeake Bay.

Coastal flooding will be less of an issue on Sunday because the wind shifts direction, so it's not blowing the ocean water inland as much. Numerous coastal flood watches have been issued for the New Jersey and Delaware beaches.

While we'll have fewer heavy downpours on Sunday, we'll still have plenty of showers all day. It's still windy, but not as windy as Saturday. Plan for winds blowing at 10-20 mph and gusting in the 30-mph range. So, the sideways rain continues.

It'll be a chilly weekend with highs only in the 60s.

We'll still have some showers leftover on Monday before we dry out on Tuesday.

Check out the 5-day forecast below.

FIVE-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy. High: 74

SATURDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 64

SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 68

MONDAY: Showers. High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68