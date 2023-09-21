Weather Alert: Coastal flooding, damaging wind impacting Del., N.J. shore communities

Strong wind gusts brought down tree limbs, which brought down power lines. We've had reports of that from the suburbs to the shore. Down the shore, coastal flooding continues to be an issue as the strong winds push the ocean water inland.

The peak wind gust on Saturday was 61 mph down the shore. The Delaware beaches also saw wind gusts over 60 mph. Elsewhere, most spots had wind gusts in the 40 mph range.

While we'll stay windy through Sunday morning and then we'll get a break from the wind Sunday afternoon. This will help ease coastal flooding.

These strong winds will blow rain sideways on Saturday, so an umbrella won't do much good for you if you're outside. Wind gusts will also blow heavy, wet tree branches down, which will lead to some power outages.

FOX 29 talked to PECO, and they recommend contacting your power company if your electricity goes out just so they're in the know. PECO also mentioned that when power flickers, it often means power is being rerouted on the lines to prevent a power outage.

But, we don't get a break from the rain on your Sunday. Plan for rounds of showers and pockets of heavy rain throughout the day. By the end of the day, we'll have an inch more of rain.

On Monday the windy weather returns, and we'll have some leftover showers. We'll stay cool with highs in the 60s again.

Tuesday starts off our stretch of dry weather, and we stay dry right through next weekend.

Check out the 5-day forecast below.

FIVE-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 64

SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 68

MONDAY: Showers. High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68