Weather Authority: A clear and chilly Tuesday night will give way to pleasant Wednesday

Skies are cloudy, but after morning showers, it dried out throughout the day. It was a cooler day, with the high getting into the lower 60s.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says it will be chilly overnight with lows dipping into the mid 40s throughout most of the Delaware Valley. The clouds will dissipate throughout the night.

That should set the area up for a beautiful Wednesday and Thursday where sunny and mild conditions will prevail and highs should reach the lower 70s.

Come Friday, we'll likely be dealing with some more rain, cooling things off for the weekend.

