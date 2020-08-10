Weather Authority: A clear and warm Monday night throughout the Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley is facing the possibility of yet another heat-wave as a hot and hazy Monday kicked it off with temperatures climbing into the 90s.

Temperatures Monday night should remain in the 80s, falling into the 70s overnight with clear conditions. There could be some areas that will experience fog by Tuesday morning, as well.

Tuesday will bring more of the same hot and humid conditions with highs in the low-90s, along with the possibility of pop-up showers.

Wednesday could mark our fifth heat wave of the summer if temperatures break 90 degrees. As of Monday, Wednesday's forecasted high is 90 degrees.

Wednesday could potentially bring some showers as well.

