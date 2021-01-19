Weather Authority: A sunny, blustery day takes hold for Tuesday

It's another quiet morning as skies cleared overnight with temperatures hovering just around freezing throughout the Delaware Valley.

Skies will remain clear throughout Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and a breeze should endure through Tuesday afternoon.

Winds up to 12 mph will make for a chillier day, though so FOX 29's Sue Serio advises to bundle up.

Wednesday will be much colder and more blustery for Inauguration Day.

Rain chances are next to zero through the week and temperatures remain mild as far as January goes.

___

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 43, Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIgh: 44, Low: 31

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter