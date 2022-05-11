Weather Authority: Another wet weekend coming with warm temperatures, humidity

The Delaware Valley had seasonal temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s with wind gusts up to 14 mph for most of Wednesday, but the clouds and rain are coming.

Cloudy conditions are expected for Thursday with an average high temperature of 73.

Rain chances begin to climb as the weekend approaches. Friday has a 30% chance of rain followed by a 70% chance on Saturday with spotty showers throughout the day.

The humidity will be moving in with the rain over the weekend with temperatures pushing towards the 80s.

THURSDAY: Clouds and mild. High: 70, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 71, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Some sun, a shower. High: 80, Low: 64

MONDAY: Humid storm. High: 80, Low: 65

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 73, Low: 58