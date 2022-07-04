Weather Authority: Baking in the 80s before afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday

Perfect beach and fireworks weather was in store for the Fourth of July.

Temperatures were in the high 80s across the Delaware Valley. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 60s for a clear, starry night.

Temperatures will remain in the high 80s for a muggy morning before Tuesday evening storms.

The humidity will increase throughout the day on Tuesday with heavy rain, lightning, and strong gusts of wind at night.

Chances of rain are expected off-and-on for the rest of the week, until a beautiful weekend takes over.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: PM storms. High: 89, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 84, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 84, Low: 72

SATURDAY: A beauty. High: 86, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86, Low: 66