Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday; mostly sunny

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Saturday after a week of doom and gloom.

Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees.

Sunny skies will continue into Sunday to cap off a pleasant weekend.

Rain may return to the forecast by Tuesday, with scattered storms expected.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 71

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71