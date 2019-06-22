Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday; mostly sunny
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Saturday after a week of doom and gloom.
Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees.
Sunny skies will continue into Sunday to cap off a pleasant weekend.
Rain may return to the forecast by Tuesday, with scattered storms expected.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 65
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 71
TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71