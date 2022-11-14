Weather Authority: Below-average temperatures continue as rain prepares to move through on Tuesday

Chilly conditions with below-average temperatures are set to continue for the rest of the week and rain will move into the forecast Tuesday.

Freeze warnings are in effect for Philadelphia and parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey until 9:00 a.m. as early morning temperatures linger in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

By lunchtime, clouds will move into the area as conditions remain dry and cold.

Rain is expected to move into the forecast around 4:00 p.m. and the heaviest of the rain will fall in the evening, according to forecasters.

For those in the mountains, the precipitation will come in the form of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. for up to two inches of wet snow.

Looking ahead, after Tuesday's rain, conditions are expected to be dry for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will warm up to the low-50s on Wednesday before returning to cold for the weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 48, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: High: 52, Low: 43

THURSDAY: High: 47, Low: 34

FRIDAY: High: 44, Low: 30

SATURDAY: High: 40, Low: 42

SUNDAY: High: 42, Low: 27

MONDAY: High: 40, Low: 26