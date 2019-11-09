Weather Authority: Bitter cold Saturday; chance of rain-snow mix Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for bitter cold temperatures Saturday with a high of 43 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sun is in the forecast.

Temperatures will increase slightly by Sunday, with a high of 56 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be a chance of a rain-snow mix. Accumulations are not expected, however, and most of the precipitation should be confined to north and west of Philadelphia. A few snow showers could make their way down the I-95 corridor before changing to rain again.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 31

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 37

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 45

TUESDAY: AM light rain. High: 48 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 35 Low: 22