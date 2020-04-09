Weather Authority: Blustery Friday ahead of weekend warmup

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Friday ahead of a weekend warmup.

Winterlike conditions will arrive Friday with wind gusts in the city reaching the mid 40s. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area until early Friday evening.

Calm, sunny conditions are in store for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 50 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 54

