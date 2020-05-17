Weather Authority: Breezy, pleasant Monday kicks off week

Expect a seasonable Monday to start the week as temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight conditions will remain dry as a tropical storm Arthur continues to creep up the coast. Monday and Tuesday will remain dry with temperatures ranging between 65 and 70.

Sun and clouds will hang around the region through mid-week. Showers from the tropical storm Arthur could impact the region on Thursday and Friday.

Conditions are shaping up for another summer-like weekend in the Delaware Valley. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be well above average for this time of year.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 70, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Cool, gusty. High 65, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 71, Low: 45

