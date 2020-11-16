Weather Authority: Brisk and breezy Monday

A cold front that brought overnight storms to parts of our area has left behind some brisk and breezy conditions Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a blustery day with a high temperature of just 54 degrees. High winds will have temperatures feeling like the 40s through the day.

After Monday, we're in for a bit of a roller coaster ride as far as temperatures.

Tuesday's forecasted high is just 50 degrees, while Wednesday will likely only see temperatures in the 40s. In the morning, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Thursday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with a low of 25 degrees.

On the bright side, expect plenty of sun this week.

