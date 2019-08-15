Weather Authority: Chance of rain showers throughout Thursday

Thursday morning brought patchy bits of fog in the Philadelphia area with denser fog north and west of the city.

There will be a 30 percent chance of a rain shower on Thursday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-late 80s at the height of the day.

Likewise, on Friday, there will also be about a 30 percent chance for rain. The next several days will bring chances of showers but no complete washouts, either.

Throughout the day, be aware of the chance of isolated showers.

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 94 Low: 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 94 Low: 76