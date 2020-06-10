Weather Authority: Chance of showers, thunderstorm Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - The oppressive heat and humidity won't stick around for long. Expect a cooldown on Thursday with a chance of showers thunderstorms.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY
Friday and Saturday are expected to feature sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. A chance of some showers late Sunday will wrap up the weekend.
___
THURSDAY: Showers, thunderstorm. High: 81, Low: 75
FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 64
SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 82, Low: 64
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP