Weather Authority: Chance of showers, thunderstorm Thursday

Weather
PHILADELPHIA - The oppressive heat and humidity won't stick around for long.  Expect a cooldown on Thursday with a chance of showers thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday are expected to feature sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. A chance of some showers late Sunday will wrap up the weekend.

THURSDAY: Showers, thunderstorm. High: 81, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 82, Low: 64

